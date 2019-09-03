The Jeep Wrangler finally gets diesel power, borrowing the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 found in the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel. In the Wrangler, the diesel engine makes 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque and will be available on four-door Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon models when it goes on sale later this year. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the option is $3,300 than a Hemi and $4,995 more than a V-6 in the Ram 1500; folks will know you’ve bought one by the 3.0D badge on the tailgate. In addition, the iconic off-road SUV also adds two special editions for 2020—the Black & Tan and a new Willys—and they’re both available to order right now.

Other 2020 changes include the extension of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to lower trim levels, as well as the addition of LED headlights and fog lights. If you want the mild hybrid eTorque system, which uses a 48-volt belt-starter generator that smooths out an engine’s torque band, it’s only available on the Sahara with either the 2.0-liter turbo four or the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. A six-speed manual transmission is standard with the V-6; an eight-speed automatic is optional with that engine and standard with the four-cylinder and the V-6 diesel.

Of the two special-edition models offered on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, the Willys edition returns as one aimed directly at off-road enthusiasts. It comes standard with a limited-slip differential, the Rubicon’s rock rails and shocks, 32-inch Firestone all-terrain tires, heavy-duty brakes, a two-speed transfer case with 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and a part-time four-wheel-drive system. Cosmetic changes include black 17-inch wheels with gray accents, all-weather floor mats, LED head- and fog lights, and a gloss black grille. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys edition starts at a cool $35,235 for the standard two-door or $38,735 for the four-door. Check it out in the gallery.

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan features mainly cosmetic tweaks to give it a slightly retro look including 17-inch Machine Granite wheels shod in all-terrain tires, side steps, a tan soft top, Wizard Black instrument panel, Heritage Tan cloth upholstery, and the Technology group, which adds a 7.0-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, and a 7.0-inch instrument cluster display as standard. Like the Wrangler Willys edition, the Wrangler Black & Tan is available in two- and four-door configurations, with prices starting at $34,435 and $37,935.

A version of this story originally appeared on MotorTrend.