We've been waiting for the JL diesel Jeep Wrangler since the latest generation debuted with a promise of such a model back at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show. Now in its third model year, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler lineup has expanded, and it appears you're going to pay a hefty sum if you want the oil-burner option. The folks at JLwranglerforums have dug up the order guide for the 2020 lineup and found that the Wrangler Diesel will cost you a total of $6,000, including the mandatory eight-speed automatic. For reference, the same powertrain in the 2020 Ram 1500 pickup would cost you $4,995 more than the base V-6, or $3,000 more than the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque.

The automatic alone accounts for $2,000 of the price bump, while the engine itself costs $4,000. A base Wrangler Unlimited Sport could start close to $40,000 with the diesel engine. That would be the least expensive way to get into an oil-burning Wrangler with 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, as it's exclusive to the four-door Unlimited model.

Should you be interested in a loaded 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited diesel, expect to pay luxury SUV money. The JLwranglerforums poster who showed the order guide, for example, says they plan to pay close to $60,000 for a well-equipped diesel-powered Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. While it's possible the diesel price may vary from trim to trim, expect whatever the final numbers are to hold when FCA's new diesel V-6 arrives on the Jeep Gladiator sometime next year.

