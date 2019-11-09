We have been all over the 2020 Jeep Gladiator since the day it debuted, and it seems that tons of aftermarket parts manufacturers and shops have been, too. Witness the myriad Gladiators on display at the 2019 SEMA show. At its core, SEMA is an industry-only trade show for some car manufacturers and many more parts makers to show off all their project cars and available goodies. For insiders, SEMA is the world's biggest toy show for those crazy about cars and trucks. This year, the most popular truck at the show had to be the Gladiator. Nearly every off-road parts manufacturer and overlanding outfitter had one in their booth—usually on knobby tires with pop-up tents over the bed. Click through our mega gallery to see the hottest modified Jeep Gladiator trucks from this year's show!