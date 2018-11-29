Mopar has developed more than 200 accessories for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Most of the parts will be available when the pickup goes on sale in the second quarter of 2019.

To show off the new parts, Jeep and Mopar brought a modified Gladiator to the Los Angeles auto show. The Gladiator Rubicon show car featured a number of goodies, including a 2-inch lift kit, tube doors, rock rails, and off-road LED lights from Mopar’s Jeep Performance Parts. The truck also has a special hood decal, a blacked-out grille, windshield tie-down straps, and unique five-spoke wheels. The Mopar cold air intake draws in fresh air from the hood cutout for better engine performance.

A truck bed storage system has lockable dual sliding drawers, and bed-mounted cross rails can help transport bikes and kayaks. Inside the cabin, you’ll find Mopar grab handles, Katzkin leather seats, and molle bags.

Other Mopar accessories available on the Gladiator include door sill guards, tonneau covers, Rubicon and “Stubby” bumpers, and ramps like those Mopar offers on the Ram 1500. Buyers can also select from different hood graphics, with themes including Flag, 1941, and Jeep Grille Through the Years. There are side graphics available in retro and military options.

The Gladiator will compete in the popular midsize truck segment populated by the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Honda Ridgeline, Toyota Tacoma, and the upcoming Ford Ranger. It is a promising entry, considering it will be a lot like the Wrangler. It shares almost half of its parts with the new Wrangler, including the powertrains, hood, doors, and fenders. Plus it has a 5-foot steel bed and can tow 7,650 pounds.