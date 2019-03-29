Each Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition Comes with a Chance to Win $100K

Jeep is offering a Launch Edition of the Gladiator pickup with special cosmetic touches, but you’ll have to act quickly to get one. Pre-orders open for one day in April, and Jeep is only making 4,190 copies for the U.S. (Read our first-drive review of the Gladiator, and see pricing information here.)

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition is based on the Rubicon, but it features unique 17-inch gloss black aluminum wheels wrapped with 33-inch Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. On the tailgate, you’ll find a “One of 4,190” badge. The number references the 419 area code of Toledo, Ohio, where the Gladiator is assembled alongside the Wrangler.

Available exterior colors include Black, Bright White, Billet Silver Metallic, Firecracker Red, and Granite Crystal Metallic. All models come with a body-color hard top and fender flares. Inside, the truck sports black leather seats with red stitching. Monaco silver-painted touches complete the look.

The Launch Edition packs a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine making 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Like the standard Gladiator, it offers a choice of a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.

Customers will be able to reserve a Launch Edition on Thursday, April 4, which is Jeep 4×4 Day. The process starts online on the dedicated Jeep Gladiator concierge site. Once buyers have entered their information, a concierge member will contact them the same day to help them make their purchase. They will be connected to a dealer to submit a deposit and finalize the sale.

But Jeep has more than just special badges and equipment to entice Gladiator buyers to spring for the inaugural model. Everyone who reserves a Launch Edition will be eligible to enter Jeep’s “Find Your Freedom” contest. Exclusively available to this group of reservation holders, the contest offers a $100,000 prize, an amount Jeep says will cover one year’s salary and allow the winner to pursue a year of adventure. Whether your employer would let you take off for a whole year is the question, but we can think of a lot of shorter adventures you could go on with $100,000. Entering the contest requires the extra step of submitting a video to a panel of judges.

If you don’t end up getting a Launch Edition, you won’t have to wait long for a Gladiator. The Jeep pickup truck arrives on dealership lots this spring.