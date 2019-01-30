The Jaguar F-type sports car has been updated for 2020, with one headlining affect being the addition of a Checkered Flag limited edition package for both coupe and convertible models that starts at $72,925. It features fancy checkered-flag graphics on the headrests, steering wheel, and door sills. It’s available in Caldera Red, Fuji White, or Carpathian Gray with a black roof and 20-inch wheels with red brake calipers.

Inside, the new variant has leather-wrapped performance seats with embossed headrests and red or gray stitching. There’s also dark brushed aluminum trim on the center console and a red band at 12 o’clock on the steering wheel.

The Checkered Flag cars are intended to celebrate the marque’s competition heritage and can be spec’d with rear-drive and a 296-hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or, for $95,525, all-wheel drive and a 380-hp, 3.0-liter. You’ll need to pony up an additional $2400 to get either as a convertible. Both engines mate exclusively an eight-speed automatic transmission, as the manual transmission sadly has been discontinued for any F-type. (It was exclusive to rear-drive V-6 models in the U.S.)

Pricing for the regular lineup has changed slightly for 2020, as well. The base F-Type coupe starts at $62,625, about $900 more than before, while the rest of the lineup is about $1000 dearer than similar 2019 models.