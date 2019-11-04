The 2020 Infiniti QX55 Is a Swoopy Spin-Off of the QX50

As part of the its own 30th anniversary celebrations, Infiniti released another teaser of the forthcoming 2020 Infiniti QX55 crossover. Keen Infiniti followers might remember a previous teaser released during this year's Monterey Car Week, where we got our first hints of what the all-new nameplate and design might be.

As we expected, this is a coupe-like SUV-thing, much in the same vein as the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC. We're not privy on any official technical or design details, but given the name and the silhouette, it's reasonable to expect the QX55 to be a sleek reinterpretation of the existing QX50 crossover. We hope that's the case, as the regular QX50 certainly looks sharp. If this is the case, expect the same VC-Turbo powertrain and CVT transmission as the QX50, along with a related interior design.

Infiniti is quick to point out the forthcoming QX55 isn't its first coupe-esque SUV. The popular Infiniti FX—which eventually adopted the QX70 moniker—was one of the very first coupe-like crossover designs to hit the market, and Infiniti claims the influence of the FX is still felt in today's lineup.