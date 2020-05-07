The Hyundai Veloster N is still my favorite Hyundai, but the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line is no slouch. In fact, it's a pretty good deal if you are looking for a sporty hatchback that can have some fun messing around with the even warmer Honda Civic Si and hotter Volkswagen Golf GTI—two other reasonably affordable, fun-to-drive new cars available with manual transmissions.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line sports a low, cascading grille up front that's flanked by long LED headlights. Around back it gets LED taillights, N badging, and a dual exhaust. It looks pretty good, too, in a sleeper sort of way. Here are the quick highlights of this sub-$25,000 good time.

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Engine

For 2020, the Elantra GT N-Line replaces the GT Sport, and it packs a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine that's good for 201 horsepower and 195-lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a standard and smooth six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that adds at least a grand to the tab. Our tester came with a stick and we were not disappointed.

See all 28 photos See all 28 photos

Compared to the regular 161-hp Elantra GT, the N-Line model adds stiffer springs, sportier shocks, and thicker anti-roll bars to its suspension formula. It also rolls on larger N-Design 18-inch wheels (instead of 17s) shod with 225/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

Surprisingly, there are no Sport or N mode buttons to press like the big one on our long-term-test Veloster N's steering wheel, and it feels kind of refreshing to have less clutter on the wheel. The steering is tight and feels decent in the turns for a front-wheel-drive car, as well.

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Interior

Inside, our Scarlet Red Pearl painted tester sported black leather seats with N logos and red stitching. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob looks and feels worthy of the special badging. The hatch seats five folks in a pinch, but it's a little snug in the rear for passengers standing 6-feet or taller. Fortunately, the seats split 60/40 for hauling more gear, and the cargo area is good for 55.1 cubic feet when they are down. Also, the Elantra GT N-Line even comes with a spare tire, which is always a pleasant surprise these days.

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line Tech

The Elantra GT N-Line features an easy to use 8.0-inch touchscreen that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other tech goodies include an auto-hold braking system, wireless phone charger, and a USB port and a 12-volt outlet located in the center console.

More Videos 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Running Footage 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 Armored Lincoln Navigator by INKAS - Walkaround Lotus Evija EV Hypercar - Configurator Animation Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Teaser: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Electric Dragster Prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck - Teaser April 2020 Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line is a good deal at $24,590, and it can save buyers a few thousand dollars compared to the Civic Si and Golf GTI. All three cars are worth a closer look if you are in the market for a fun-to-drive car that can haul your cargo and not just your behind.

Up next, expect the Hyundai Kona N to arrive in July, and we can't wait to drive it to see how it compares.

See all 28 photos See all 28 photos