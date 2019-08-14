2020 Honda Odyssey Gets 25th Anniversary Edition

The Honda minivan that may have shuttled you around to school, soccer games, and pool parties when you were growing up is now turning 25. To celebrate the anniversary, Honda is offering a 25th Anniversary package, and it’s making the 10-speed automatic transmission standard on all trims.

The 2020 Honda Odyssey sports a chrome roof rack, chrome rear bumper protector, body side moldings, and lower door garnish when buyers opt for the 25th Anniversary package. These models also receive special exterior badging as well as illuminated sill plates and a key fob with 25th anniversary logos. The package costs $1,500, or $2,800 when equipped with an exclusive set of 19-inch wheels.

Equally important, the Odyssey ditches the nine-speed automatic transmission that was previously standard on the LX, EX, and EX-L trims. All models now receive the smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic that we really like. Idle Stop is also standard on all models.

The base 2020 Honda Odyssey starts at $31,785, up $500 from last year. That makes it less expensive than the base 2020 Toyota Sienna ($32,535), but more expensive than the 2020 Chrysler Voyager.

Odyssey EX models—which feature the Honda Sensing safety suite and other upgrades—are up $530 at $35,785. EX-L, Touring, and Elite see smaller price increases between $200 and $250, with Elite reaching a starting price of $48,415.