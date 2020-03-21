Hybrid War: Honda CR-V Hybrid vs Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The CR-V gets electrified, but is it enough to beat the RAV4?
TUSCON, Arizona—I recently reviewed the all-new Honda CR-V Hybrid and had the opportunity to test drive it back to back with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Here's a quick look at each electrified SUV's pluses and minuses.
Looks wise, the Honda seems a bit more reserved with its blacked-out grille, conservative five-spoke 18-inch rims, and restrained overall design. The RAV4 looks way more aggressive with its angry grille, flashy 18-inch chrome wheels, and sword-slash styling all around.
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid Interior and Features
Inside, both vehicles are impressive and include sunroofs for top trims, but the Toyota's is slightly bigger than the Honda's. The Honda CR-V Hybrid gets a push-button shifter and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a normal shifter, which I personally prefer, but you can still get a similar one in the gasoline-powered version of the CR-V.
There are volume and tuning controls integrated into the Toyota's touchscreen, while the Honda still has only the one volume control knob. Also, both vehicles include soft-touch materials on the dash and upper front doors, except the CR-V sports fake stitching along the tops whereas the Toyota has the real deal. The RAV4 also has soft-touch materials on the tops of the rear doors, too. Score one for Toyota.
Seating
Seating for five passengers 6-feet or taller is tight in both hybrids, but the Honda CR-V Hybrid has a wee bit more cargo space because it ditches the spare tire to make room for the powertrain's battery pack. (It gets an inflation kit instead.) The Toyota has a spare, but its rear seats don't fold fully flat like the ones on the new Honda. Score one for Honda.
Powertrains
The Honda CR-V Hybrid packs a 2.0-liter inline four paired with two electric motors, for a total of 212 horsepower. It has an EPA mpg rating of 40/35 in city/highway driving. The RAV4 has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor and delivers 219 horses. It scores 41/38 mpg in city/highway testing. Both are mated to continuous variable transmissions, and both cars have all-wheel drive. Score another one for Toyota.
Pricing
The Honda CR-V Hybrid in Touring trim I tested retails for $37,070, but you can get a base model for $28,870. The Toyota RAV4 Limited sells for $38,713 and starts at $29,470. I think you know the winner here. The Honda is a great bargain for its price but those extra horses, better fuel economy, and enjoyable ride make the RAV4 the first choice until the 302-horsepower 2021 RAV4 Prime arrives.
|2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD Specifications
|ON SALE
|Now
|PRICE
|$29,470 (base)/$38,713 (as tested)
|ENGINE
|2.5L DOHC 16-valve I-4, 219 hp, 295 lb-ft/electric motor, 219 hp combined
|TRANSMISSION
|Continulously variable
|LAYOUT
|4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine, AWD SUV
|EPA MILEAGE
|41/38 mpg (city/hwy)
|L x W x H
|181.5 x 73.4 x 68.6 in
|WHEELBASE
|105.9 in
|WEIGHT
|3,667 lb
|0-60 MPH
|7.9 sec (est)
|TOP SPEED
|120 mph (est)
|2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD Specifications
|ON SALE
|Now
|PRICE
|$28,870 (base)/$37,070 (as tested)
|ENGINE
|2.0L DOHC 16-valve I-4, 212 hp, 232 lb-ft/2 electric motors, 212 hp combined
|TRANSMISSION
|Continuosly variable
|LAYOUT
|4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine, AWD SUV
|EPA MILEAGE
|40/35 mpg (city/hwy)
|L x W x H
|182.1 x 73.0 x 66.5 in
|WHEELBASE
|104.8 in
|WEIGHT
|3,649 lb
|0-60 MPH
|8.0 sec (est)
|TOP SPEED
|120 mph (est)