There's no shortage in demand for the Honda Civic Type R in the United States, which is likely why Honda sees no reason to bring the Civic Type R Sport Line and its clipped rear wing to our shores. That's fine by us, too, as the Type R's towering tail is a fully functioning piece of equipment that adds more than 60 pounds of downforce at 124 mph. Plus, it further separates the flagship Civic model from its lesser counterparts.

Still, American Civic Type R buyers hoping to simply swap the Sport Line's smaller spoiler to their cars in the future are SOL. Blame the fact the two Type R wings mount to the car in different ways, per a Honda spokesperson. There's surely a way to make it work should you source the Sport Line spoiler, but it's clear it wouldn't be a simple bolt-off, bolt-on procedure.

Admittedly, this news may disappoint the few folks willing to ditch the performance benefits of their Type R's standard wing. That said, the aftermarket surely offers a lower-key option that also mimics the mounting method of the Type R's big wing.

Of course, there's nothing stopping Honda from sending the Civic Type R Sport Line our way in the future, but for now, we're happy to see Honda prioritize performance improvements like those made to the 2020 Civic Type R and the upcoming 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition over this one styling tweak.