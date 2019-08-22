The Honda Civic Si Has Been Updated and Has a Price

After announcing the 2020 Civic hatchback will start at $22,580, Honda has released pricing for the 2020 Civic Si, which has also been updated for the new model year. The 2020 Honda Civic Si sedan and coupe will start at $25,930 when they arrive in dealerships on September 6.
The price has increased $700 from last year. But the extra coin promises improvements including a six percent shorter final-drive ratio for more responsive acceleration, and the Si now comes standard with Honda Sensing, which bundles together lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, collision-mitigation braking with forward-collision warning, road-departure mitigation with lane-departure warning, and automatic high beams.
The styling updates resemble those made on the 2020 Civic hatch. Honda reshaped the grille crossbar, and the lower bumper foglight housings now feature body-color pieces. The Si coupe and sedan get new multi-element LED lamps with a wider and longer light beam, as well as new LED fog lights. On the sedan, Honda updated the rear bumper with gloss black trim and body-color bits to match the front end. Every Civic Si now sits on new matte black 18-inch wheels. All-season tires come standard, but summer rubber is a $200 upgrade. Open the doors, and you’ll find new sport seats with red accents and fresh red trim for the instrument panel.
The Si’s 1.5-liter turbo-four engine still makes 205 horsepower, routed through a six-speed manual transmission. Our colleagues at MotorTrend clocked the Civic Si sedan hitting 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, making it quicker than one of the more bargain-oriented sport compact competitors, the Hyundai Elantra Sport (6.9 seconds). The 2020 Elantra Sport, however, is a bit cheaper with a starting price of $24,730.