This week's edition of Pro Racer's Take features a historically much-liked nameplate around these parts: the 2020 Honda Civic Si.

The Honda Civic Si has been an affordable enthusiast favorite for decades now, or, frankly, for what felt like a century before the Civic Type R came to our shores—and became one of the most beloved long-term test cars in Automobile history. Indeed, the Civic Si was long the obvious choice for budget-conscious Honda buyers and loyalists looking to make a statement that they were serious about driving and knew what made the Si worth the extra scratch compared to more mundane Civic offerings.

In the case of the 2020 Honda Civic Si, you get a 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder that produces 205 horsepower and 192-lb-of torque—solid numbers, especially for a car that tips the scales at a light-by-modern-standards 2,889 pounds. Our testing in this episode delivered a sub-7-second 0-60-mph time and sub-15-second quarter-mile run, exactly what we expected. The car sounds great while doing so, too, and the experience is amplified as you snap-off shifts through the excellent six-speed manual gearbox.

More Videos Pro Racer Andy Pilgrim take the 2020 Honda Civic Si Honda Civic Type-R prototype teaser 2017 Honda Civic Type R Debut Video 2018 Automobile All-Star: Honda Civic Type R 2018 Automobile All-Star: Honda Accord 2017 Automobile All-Star: Honda Civic Hatchback Honda Civic Si Prototype 2017 AUTOMOBILE All-Stars Pro Racer's Take: 2017 Honda Civic Type R Overview: 2017 Honda Clarity Fuel Cell Pro Racer's Take: Honda Mean Mower V2 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid B-Roll

The Si also give you a limited-slip differential, adaptive suspension dampers, and for 2020 a slightly lower final-drive ratio for better acceleration response, plus revised front and rear fascias, and new matte black 18-inch wheels. Capping it off are revised sport seats that remind us of the excellent buckets found in the top-dog Type R.

Actually, that's not all that is new for this model year. We appreciate the fact Honda listened to its customers and now equips the $26,155 Civic Si with just about every option as standard, minus navigation (and who cares about that anymore?), with the only option we care about being the $200 High Performance Tire package. Thankfully, our Pro Racer's Take test car—this Civic Si being the coupe model—arrived with that option-box ticked, in the form of Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber.