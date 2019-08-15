Refreshed 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback Pricing Details

Honda refreshed the Civic sedan and coupe last year, and now it’s the hatchback’s turn to receive some TLC. The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback goes on sale this week with updated styling and expanded availability of the six-speed manual transmission.

To give the hatchback a sharper look, Honda revised the grille crossbar and provided the headlights with a new blackout treatment. The lower bumper foglight housings now feature a body-color crossbar, as do the lower bumper openings in the rear. You’ll find a new set of wheels on every trim, painted in either black or dark gray. Honda says it improved the LED headlights on the Sport Touring model with wider and longer light beams.

The Sport Touring is also available with a six-speed manual transmission for the first time. Previously, you could only get it on the Sport trim. Buyers who don’t choose the manual will get a CVT.

The base model starts at $22,580, up $200 from last year. At this price, the Civic hatch is more expensive than the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, which starts at $21,095 with a six-speed manual or $22,195 with a CVT.

The Civic hatch Sport trim starts at $23,680 with the manual or $24,480 with the CVT, and it now has more standard features. These include a 7.o-inch touchscreen with eight speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and push-button start with keyless entry. There is also new seat upholstery unique to the model, as well as updated interior trim. When paired with the CVT, it now gets remote start.

The EX trim, priced at $25,080, adds an eight-way power driver’s seat this year as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The EX-L lands at $26,280, getting brushed black interior accents along with the Sport Touring, which starts at $29,980 with the manual or $29,780 with the CVT.

Fuel economy tops out at 31/40/34 mpg city/highway/combined on the LX, EX, and EX-L trims. Sport and Sport Touring models top out at 29/37/32 with the manual and 29/35/32 with the CVT. All Civic Hatchbacks receive a 1.5-liter turbo-four engine. Standard output is 174 hp, but Sport and Sport Touring models max out at 180 hp.