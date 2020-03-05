Automobile Mag Logo
In Photos: Every Would-Be 2020 Geneva Auto Show Debut

The show was canceled, but plenty of new cars, SUVs, and concepts were revealed anyway.

Automobile StaffWriter

The 2020 Geneva Auto Show didn't happen. The Palexpo convention center in Switzerland sat empty, partly populated by boxes of stage equipment and show-stand materials but devoid of journalists, automakers, and—most important—new cars and concepts. Thanks, novel coronavirus. Even without a common physical venue, which was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus spreading around the globe, automakers pressed forward with the debuts and reveals they had planned for Geneva anyway, showing off their wares virtually.

Some, like BMW, staged livestream press conferences to debut their cars, while other companies simply shot photos and information into the digital ether for us to grab. While a few new cars, SUVs, and concepts originally planned for the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) may still yet break cover, there's plenty to see right now. Scroll on for everything the 2020 Geneva Auto Show had to (or was supposed to) offer, in photos, and click through for details on each car and SUV!

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA

2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster

2021 Audi A3 Sportback

Automobili Pininfarina Battista Anniversario

BAC Mono

2021 Bentley Mulliner Bacalar

BMW i4 Concept

Brabus 800 XLP G63 AMG Pickup Truck

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

Citroën Ami City Car

Cupra Formentor

DS 9 Luxury Sedan

DS Aero Sport Lounge Concept

Hispano-Suiza Carmen Boulogne

2021 Hyundai i20

2021 Hyundai i30

Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept

Koenigsegg Gemera

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

Mansory's Usual Abominations

2020 McLaren 765LT

McLaren GT Verdant Theme by MSO

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA- and GLA-Class Plug-In Hybrids

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 Sedan

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45

2021 Morgan Plus Four

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet

2021 Volkswagen GTD and GTE

2021 Volkswagen GTI

Volkswagen ID 4 Electric SUV

