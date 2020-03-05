In Photos: Every Would-Be 2020 Geneva Auto Show Debut

The 2020 Geneva Auto Show didn't happen . The Palexpo convention center in Switzerland sat empty, partly populated by boxes of stage equipment and show-stand materials but devoid of journalists, automakers, and—most important—new cars and concepts. Thanks, novel coronavirus. Even without a common physical venue, which was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus spreading around the globe, automakers pressed forward with the debuts and reveals they had planned for Geneva anyway, showing off their wares virtually.

Some, like BMW, staged livestream press conferences to debut their cars, while other companies simply shot photos and information into the digital ether for us to grab. While a few new cars, SUVs, and concepts originally planned for the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) may still yet break cover, there's plenty to see right now. Scroll on for everything the 2020 Geneva Auto Show had to (or was supposed to) offer, in photos, and click through for details on each car and SUV!