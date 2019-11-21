Grille Growth: Refreshed 2020 Genesis G90 Finally Hits America

After seeing the heavily redesigned 2020 Genesis G90 executive sedan make its debut in Korea a few months ago, the luxury automaker has now shown the U.S. version of its new flagship. As expected, the new design wears a shiny, new, and sure-to-polarize grille heavily reworked versus the current car's schnoz, as well as a sleek, lightbar-adorned rear end that helps make it more clear this is the most expensive and luxurious member of the Genesis family.

According to Genesis, every exterior panel save the roof and doors was either redesigned or changed outright. We're big fans of the new latticework wheels, which look very much like they were pulled off a design concept. The redesign doesn't extend much into the interior, although the existing G90 is hardly a shabby place to spend a few hours. What did get touched was the infotainment system, now incorporating over-the-air updates, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and and touchscreen capability for the 12.3-inch center display.

See all 31 photos See all 31 photos

The G90 now looks to be safer than ever, too, with its suite of safety systems now being standard. That means every 2020 G90 will have lane-following assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, forward collision-avoidance assist, safe-exit assist, and highway-driving assist. Adaptive dampers are standard.

Other than that, it's the same cushy, near-silent G90 we've come to know and love. Mechanically, it's a case of "if it ain't broke…", so the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6 and 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V-8 carry over. The former makes 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft, whicle the latter is good for 420 horsepower and 383 lb-ft; both engines pair with an eight-speed automatic and can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive, as before. Expect pricing to be announced soon on the two available trims, 3.3T Premium and 5.0 Ultimate, as the car goes on sale next month.