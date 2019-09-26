The 2020 Ford Super Duty Makes *More Than* 1,000 LB-FT of Torque

When the current generation of Ford Super Duty launched, it was lauded for its extreme capability. Ford hadn't issued a major update to its top-of-the-line pickup until the 2020 Super Duty was announced, but all it said at the time was the new truck was its most powerful and most capable heavy-duty pickup ever. Now, finally, the automaker has revealed more complete engine specs as well as towing capacity numbers for its popular truck, and they're whoppers.

The new F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty will come in a bevy of trims—XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited—and three engine choices. Available with every new engine option is the all-new, 10-speed heavy-duty TorqShift automatic that sends power to a permanent 4x4 AWD system. If gasoline is your thing, you have two choices: a 6.2-liter V-8 making 385 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, or a 7.3-liter V-8 with 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, the strongest gasoline offering in the 2020 Ram HD is a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 with 410 horses and 429 lb-ft.

Beating the Ram's gas V-8 is cool and all, but the optional 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo-diesel V-8 is the real headline-grabber. Not to be outdone by the Cummins inline-six in the 2019 Ram HD—which is available in two strengths—the updated Power Stroke in the 2020 Super Duty makes 475 horsepower and a staggering 1,050 lb-ft of torque. The top-level Cummins makes 400 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft, while the lower-spec version is good for 370 and 850.

Those engine specs put the 2020 Ford Super Duty back on top of the heavy-duty truck hierarchy. Ford also says that "properly configured" F-450s deliver a best-in-class diesel gooseneck towing maximum of up to 37,000 pounds—up from the 35,000 pounds in the outgoing Super Duty, and besting the Ram HD's 35,100-pound max. Conventional towing jumps from 21,000 pounds to 24,200 pounds with the diesel. In fact, maximum towing capacity increases across all Super Duty pickup variants—F-250, F-350, and F-450—for 2020.

The 7.3-liter engine option delivers best-in-class power for a gas-powered motor, and the 6.2-liter V-8 delivers a best-in-class payload capacity of 7,850 pounds as standard. But the power isn't limited to roads, either. When the pavement ends, the new truck will still have a towing capacity of up to 15,000 pounds when equipped with the Tremor Off-Road Package intended to bolster the Ford's capabilities away from pavement.

The 2020 Ford Super Duty will be built at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville and its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake. Deliveries to dealerships are expected to start before the end of this year.