Got Mustang? As we wait anxiously for the next redesign that may be coming as early as 2022, the 2020 Ford Mustang Special Editions are already here right now. But seriously, you can't go wrong with any of the stock variants available, too. From the base EcoBoost Fastback up to the big daddy of them all, the Shelby GT500, they're priced between $28,265 and $75,030.

Although the muscle-mad GT500 would naturally be my first choice (if I could afford one), there are 10 other delicious flavors for new buyers to choose from. Heck, the new Mustang EcoBoost with the High-Performance package is a hoot and a half to drive—don't let its 2.3-liter inline-four and six-speed manual transmission stop you from giving it a spin. But if you're looking for something really special and you have the scratch to match, we found a few rare and limited-edition beauties to consider.

2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt | $49,300

A Bullitt is still plenty badass even though the film it starred in was released more than half a century ago. The latest Bullitt tribute from Ford starts with a base Mustang GT and a gorgeous coat of Dark Highland Green paint. It's also available in black if you're not a diehard of the Steve McQueen classic, but why would anyone want to go and do that? Especially after one of the two original 1968 cars from the movie in that same shade sold at auction this year for $3.74 million, making it the most expensive Mustang ever sold. You could buy at least 75 of these for that kind of mad money. Under the hood, the lightly massaged 5.0-liter V-8 delivers 480 horsepower (20 more ponies than a GT) and 420 lb-ft of torque. The eight is mated to a sweet six-speed manual transmission with a cue ball shift knob—just like Steve's.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R Heritage Editions | $63,500 and $76,495

This sweet limited run of Fastbacks celebrates the 55th anniversary of Ken Miles' race victory in a 1965 Shelby GT350 at Green Valley Raceway in Texas. Miles was played by Christian Bale in the highly entertaining and Academy Award winning film Ford v Ferrari—it took home two Oscars for best sound and best editing. The Heritage edition wears Wimbledon White paint with Guardsman Blue stripes as a tribute to Carroll Shelby's (Matt Damon in the film) classic fastback coupe of the era. The interior sports all black seats with red stitching, and the Heritage package adds only $1,965 to the GT350/GT350R Mustang's base price. Under the hood, both get a 5.2-liter V-8, and the GT350 delivers 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. The GT350R (the R stands for race spec) weighs about a hundred pounds less, has a stiffer suspension, and it loses its backseat in order to gain an extra pony, bringing its grand total up to 527 hp. Personally, I think the new one looks and probably drives better than the original, but I'd be more than happy to own both.

2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang | $95,410

The Mustang Shelby GT500 is a magical beast with a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 that delivers a mind-numbing 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. The brawny stock eight is mated to a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It'll scoot from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds up to a top speed of 180 mph. It's our top choice here. Now, if bragging rights are more your speed, Roush Performance has a special monster that's made just for you. The special package starts with a 2020 Mustang GT with the Performance package ($44,415 to $48,615) and adds at least another $50,995 for the Jack Roush Edition that includes suspension tuning, Shelby GT350 brakes, Roush exhaust, and lots of upgraded goodies and fancy bits. Under the hood it gets a new supercharger and a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine swap that packs 775 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque. The more powerful eight is mated to a manual transmission or an optional 10-speed automatic transmission. The Ford tuner is rolling out only 70 examples, so if you want one, you better get on it.