Here’s How Much the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Will Cost

Prices start at $73,995 and climb from there.

The horsepower wars are over. The horsepower-per-dollar wars are underway. Output continues to climb as costs come down, and few exemplify this better than the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Dividing the $70,300 MSRP by 760—the horsepower its supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 produces—equates to $92.50 per pony. Ford North America Product Communications Manager Mike Levine points out on Twitter that’s a terrific value:

But look down the price list first posted to Mustang6g.com and you’ll see it’s easy to alter that ratio. First, there’s a $1,095 destination fee. Next, there’s a $2,600 gas-guzzler tax—c’mon, Uncle Sam. That puts the out-the-door base price at $73,995. Road-course regulars will surely opt for the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, which brings carbon wheels, front wickers and dive planes, adjustable front strut mounts, Recaro seats, and a huge, race-car-derived rear wing for $18,500. For those who want a lesser look, the $1,500 Handling package has the strut mounts and a smaller spoiler. The leather-trimmed Recaros are also available separately, for $1,595.

Ford makes it easy for buyers to personalize their GT500’s looks, too. Triple-coat Twister Orange paint splashes in at $495. Painting the roof black requires $1,000. It’s another $1,000 for over-the-top full racing stripes in vinyl, but having those done in paint costs $10,000—we question if the paint option is 10 times better, but either is a great tie-in to Shelby heritage. A $3,000 Technology package adds niceties like an upgraded stereo, power driver’s seat, and puddle lamps that project the iconic Shelby Cobra.

A fully outfitted GT500 can approach $100,000, which deflates that amazing horsepower-per-dollar ratio. Regardless, from what we know about this hyper-Mustang’s performance, it just may be worth every penny. We look forward to verifying that when we finally get to drive one.

