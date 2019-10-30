We've already detailed for you our initial driving impressions of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, a Mustang that we said was the friendliest, fiercest pony car Ford has ever built, thanks in part to its wild, 5.2-liter V-8 with 760 horsepower under its hood. Oh, and it's capable of a 10.614-second run at 133.21 mph in bone-stock trim.

While we were duly impressed with the 2020 GT500's handling prowess on the road course at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, it was the car's easygoing, no-surprises docility that we believe truly distinguishes it from past GT500s. Yes, there's that Cobra on the grille, but this car isn't going to leave you snakebitten. It might just might make you a hero.

While it should prove more than capable at most any road course, it's at the drag strip where you could look like a true superstar. This is a car that Ford says can easily run 11-second passes from the factory, a feat our senior editor Nelson Ireson achieved with very little effort and not a ton of drag-racing experience. Our friends over at HOT ROD later did real-deal runs with Ford Mustang drag racing ace Evan Smith at the wheel. It was Smith who pulled that 10.614-second run at Bradenton Motorsports Park about an hour south of Tampa, Florida.

Here's Ireson's description of how easily he was able to rip off quarter-mile times at the Las Vegas drag strip:

Drag racing couldn't be simpler. While you're waiting to stage, you can set your launch rpm via the readout for the standard launch control in the instrument cluster. Once it's your turn at the line, roll through the water box and use the menus to activate the brake system's line-lock function to enable a flawless burnout—gotta warm up the grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, after all. Disengage the line lock, roll to the staging box, mash the brake pedal and then the gas, and as soon as you see the yellow lights, release the brakes. All of the pent-up power is loosed at once, and you're fired toward the quarter-mile line and the horizon beyond. Hold the gas down and keep it pointed straight while the Tremec dual-clutch bangs out lightning-quick shifts until you're through the lights in something less than 11 seconds, even if it's your very first go in the car.

Smith was also in attendance in Vegas. Despite the altitude and atmospheric conditions being far from ideal, he laid down a 10.970 at 130.14 mph, with a 1.822-second 60-foot time. He left shifting duties to the car's electronics and found that the 10-speed auto ripped off gear changes at 7,500 rpm with precision and firmness and not a hint of tire chirp. Five minutes later, Smith went back to the line with 1,900 rpm dialed into the launch-control system and ran 10.952 at 129.88 mph (1.799 60-foot). He was impressed by how quickly the 2020 GT500 could head right back to the strip with barely a cool down. For the next pass, Smith bumped launch control to 2,100 and dropped to a 10.906 at 130.07 mph.

Later, at Bradenton, where the conditions were much better, Smith predictably had improved results, playing with the 2020 Shelby GT500's setup until eventually turning in that 10.614 run. He thinks he can get it into the 10.5s if everything was optimum. We wouldn't bet against it. And if you see a new GT500 pull up to your favorite drag strip next year, you better be running low 10s or you're likely to get bit.