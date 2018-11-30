The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is expected to be the most powerful production Ford ever, and a teaser image of the engine that will make that possible has just been released.

The image depicts the plaque atop a supercharged V-8 engine that we expect will make more than 700 horsepower, and it mentions both the date January 14, 2019—the first media day of the Detroit auto show—and the Romeo, Michigan, plant where the stonking powerplant will be built. If this teaser looks familiar, it’s probably because the GT500’s engine bay leaked online almost a year ago. The casting looks more refined here and the cobra logo is cleaner, but the overall design appears to be unchanged from that earlier prototype.

The GT500 reveal won’t be a total surprise given that photos of the car have already leaked on Instagram, but the particulars are still shrouded in secrecy, and we’re very curious to find out what the engine has in store. We think it’s likely a supercharged version of the GT350’s 5.2-liter flat-plane-crank V-8, but that detail as well as exact output and transmission choices remain unknowns at this point.

The GT500 will slot in above the still-potent GT350 and GT350R when it returns after a six-year hiatus. The previous model made 662 horsepower from a 5.8-liter supercharged V-8 and ran to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds in MotorTrend testing, so it’s safe to say the new one is going to be ferociously quick. The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will go on sale in the fall of 2019.