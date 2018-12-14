The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is one of the most anticipated performance cars. Today, Ford announced that it will auction the first GT500 off the production line at the 2019 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

All proceeds for the mightiest of Mustangs will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), an organization dedicated to finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes. Joe Hinrichs, president of global operations at Ford, states that Ford has supported JDRF for a long time and knows how important its work is. The proceeds from the auction will be added to the more than $2 million the company contributes to the cause annually, and its 35-year total of nearly $60 million. The winning bidder for the first 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will have the opportunity to customize the vehicle to his or her taste, and all colors and options will be made available.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show and is expected to feature a supercharged version of the 5.2-liter, flat-crank V-8 found in the GT350 and GT350R. Power output remains unknown, but there’s little doubt that it will have more muscle than the previous-generation GT500, which checked in at 662 horsepower. No word yet on what transmission options Ford will offer on its most potent Mustang, which will go on sale in the fall of 2019.