Ford today finally dropped the bomb we’ve all been waiting for since the new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 was announced in January: its output figures. In fact, that’s all the release said. Here it is in its entirety:

“Venomous strike: The all-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will produce 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful street-legal Ford ever—with the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V-8 engine in the world.

Enough said.”

Indeed. The original line at the car’s debut—where nearly every other detail was released—was that the engine would make “at least 700 horsepower,” as the company said it was attempting to wring every last pony from the 5.2-liter supercharged V-8. But we assumed that meant 710, maybe 725 if we were lucky. It seems Ford was sandbagging. The announcement puts the GT500 43 horsepower up on the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, but 37 down on that car’s stupidly powerful Redeye variant. The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 trails the pony-car pack at 650 horsepower, which suddenly seems like a pittance.

Ford did add in an italicized postscript that the GT500’s staggering output numbers are made on premium fuel. Previously, the company said it expects the latest super Stang to hit 60 mph in the mid-three-second range and to run a quarter-mile in the 10s. The power will flow through a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic to a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, and then on to the rear wheels. (For a manual Shelby, you’ll need to stick with the recently updated GT350; read our review here.) Multiple chassis modes will affect the transmission, powertrain calibration, and magnetorheological dampers, while—you know what? For everything else you need to know about the GT500, check out the stories below:

Now we just wait on pricing, which will be unveiled ahead of the car’s on-sale date this fall.