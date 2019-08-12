2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Gets Tech from the GT500

Ford recently debuted the the GT500, its most powerful street-legal car ever. But since it’s only available with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, purists may want to stick with the manual-only GT350 and its R variant. While we’ve already written about and driven the updated-for-2019 GT350, the R now goes in for 2020 updates to keep things fresh.

The 2020 Mustang GT350R changes boil down to an updated front suspension with recalibrated geometry plus a high-trail steering knuckle from the GT500. To improve steering, Ford put in a new steering rack and recalibrated the electric-power-steering control system. Also for 2020, all GT350 models are available in new exterior colors, including Grabber Lime, Twister Orange, Iconic Silver, and Red Hot Metallic.

Other than that, the GT350R carries on with a carbon-fiber rear wing, carbon-fiber wheels, and oversized front splitter. Along with the carbon-fiber bits, the model sheds extra weight by removing the rear seats and exhaust resonators. The GT350R has a 5.2-liter flat-plane-crank V-8 engine that spins all the way up to 8,200 rpm and makes 526 horsepower. The engine pairs exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. Red brake calipers, Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires, and red interior stitching are also included. The 2020 GT350R starts at $74,530, including a gas-guzzler tax. Compare that to the upcoming GT500, which will cost $73,995, and it’s clear Mustang fans will have a tough choice to make.

We’re looking forward to putting both the revised GT350R and the new GT500 on the track to tease out the differences.