We should be cynical. We should be jaded. We should absolutely not expend one single drip of adrenaline getting excited over Ford's unoriginal idea to apply traditional Shelby paint schemes to the new Mustang GT350 and GT350R Heritage Editions.

But damn, damn, damn, do they look good. And yeah, we're excited.

The Heritage Edition celebrates the 55th anniversary of Ken Miles's race victory at Green Valley Raceway in Texas in a 1965 Shelby GT350 fastback. (Considering how many millions of special-edition Mustangs Ford has done over the years, you have to admire the company's ability to come up with things to celebrate.) The new Heritage Edition wears the iconic Shelby GT350 look of Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes on the hood, roof, decklid, and doors. There are Heritage Edition badges done up in blue as well, and the interior features black seats with red stitching.

Mechanically there are no upgrades, but all 2020 GT350R models benefit from redesigned steering knuckles borrowed from the mindbogglingly excellent 2020 GT500, a new steering rack, and a recalibrated electric power-steering system. The GT350 is unchanged this year, but received a batch of upgrades for 2019, including new front-end suspension geometry, improved ABS tuning, and tweaked MagneRide dampers.

The Heritage package will add $1,965 (see what they did there?) to the GT350 ($61,535) and GT350R ($74,530), and Ford calls the bundle limited, although it doesn't specify what the limit might be. Dealers will take orders for the cars now, with deliveries beginning next spring.

We're a bit weary when it comes to special editions, especially when they come to the Ford Mustang, which seems to subsist on them—but this is a beautiful livery applied to cars we love, and two grand is a very reasonable price for an epic look. Cynics? Not us, at least not this time.