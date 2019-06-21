A Faster Ford GT Is Headed Our Way

A more track-focused Ford GT is coming, according to a teaser image released by its maker. The image shows only a shadowy silhouette of the car, but we can make out a few key details.

First are the Ford GT’s signature C-shaped LED accent lights. Second, and what makes clear this variant will improve the car’s capability, is the massive rear wing that can be seen hovering above the rear end. It looks to span nearly the entire width of the body, with an aggressive angle of attack that will keep the car firmly planted. A central roof-mounted scoop can be discerned too, likely providing more airflow to boost power from the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6.

A #FOS hashtag applied to the image by Multimatic on Instagram gives a clue as to when we can expect to see the car. FOS is an abbreviation for Festival of Speed, the annual motorsports gathering at the Goodwood estate in England that scheduled to run July 4 through 7 this year. In 2017, a standard Ford GT completed the event’s renowned hillclimb in 54.54 seconds—surely this new version will only improve on that.

Multimatic is the Canadian automotive supplier contracted by Ford to assemble the GT. The firm is an expert in carbon-fiber manufacturing, and its spool-valve dampers are fitted to the GT, among other vehicles. Multimatic is also known for its work on the Aston Martin Vulcan and Red Bull Formula 1 cars.

We love the GT’s violent acceleration, superb high-speed stability, and communicative chassis—we named it a 2018 Automobile All-Star, after all—but when our friends at MotorTrend lapped Big Willow during their first test, the GT’s numbers had them wondering if its $453,750 starting price is worth it. After all, with a lap time of 1:23.69, it was more than 2.5 seconds behind the $100,000-cheaper Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach and just 1.5 seconds ahead of the $100,000-ish Chevrolet Corvette Z06. We hope this aero-optimized GT will silence our critiques and solidify its place as a modern icon. Expect to learn more about this new aero-optimized Ford GT as the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed approaches.