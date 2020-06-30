It's Godzilla! Ford Super Duty's 7.3-Liter V-8 Crate Engine Now Available
The F-Series Super Duty pickup's big V-8 is no Mothra.
Fans of shoehorning gigantic engines in vehicles they don't belong in, rejoice: Ford Performance has announced that you can now individually purchase its so-called gasoline-fed 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V-8 engine introduced in the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup as a crate motor. We suggest you bring two things to the table, should you be interested: The $8,150 Ford Performance is charging for this beastly engine, and some measuring tape to see if it'll fit in your ride.
Why should you be interested in Ford's 7.3-liter V-8? Well, the 445-cubic-inch Godzilla engine is so gnarly, it managed to steal some attention from the 2020 Super Duty's updated turbo-diesel 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 engine when the heavy-duty pickup launched last year. That's not easy to do, considering the heavy-duty diesel's huge torque numbers.
Here are the quick stats: The pushrod V-8 puts out 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 475 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 7.3-liter brute punted the gigantic, 7,200-ish-pound 2020 Ford F-250 Tremor our colleagues at MotorTrend tested earlier this year to 60 mph in only 7.3 seconds. Oh yeah, that's quick. Imagine what it could do in something, say, smaller?
The Ford V-8 runs a high 10.5:1 compression ratio and features a tough cast-iron block, aluminum heads, and good old-fashioned port fuel injection. Included in the crate engine's price are an intake and throttle body, exhaust manifolds, an oil pan and oil cooler, ignition coils and wires, a flex plate, engine-lift brackets, and a shipping and storage cradle. The whole kit 'n caboodle is available to order now, so we suggest those with big engine bays get shoppin'.
