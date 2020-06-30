Fans of shoehorning gigantic engines in vehicles they don't belong in, rejoice: Ford Performance has announced that you can now individually purchase its so-called gasoline-fed 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V-8 engine introduced in the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup as a crate motor. We suggest you bring two things to the table, should you be interested: The $8,150 Ford Performance is charging for this beastly engine, and some measuring tape to see if it'll fit in your ride.

Why should you be interested in Ford's 7.3-liter V-8? Well, the 445-cubic-inch Godzilla engine is so gnarly, it managed to steal some attention from the 2020 Super Duty's updated turbo-diesel 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 engine when the heavy-duty pickup launched last year. That's not easy to do, considering the heavy-duty diesel's huge torque numbers.

See all 21 photos

Here are the quick stats: The pushrod V-8 puts out 430 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 475 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 7.3-liter brute punted the gigantic, 7,200-ish-pound 2020 Ford F-250 Tremor our colleagues at MotorTrend tested earlier this year to 60 mph in only 7.3 seconds. Oh yeah, that's quick. Imagine what it could do in something, say, smaller?