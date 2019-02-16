2020 Ford Explorer Priced: It’ll Run from $34K to Nearly $60K

When Ford officially revealed the 2020 Explorer at the Detroit auto show this year, it had some big news. For the first time since the 2011 model year, the Explorer would be built on a rear-wheel-drive platform. It also added a hybrid version and replaced the Sport with the ST. At least on paper, it looked like great news, but we had to wonder how much the new Explorer would actually cost. Now we know.

If you want the base Explorer, it will run $33,860, an increase of $400 compared to the 2019 model. That’s not a lot considering the new base engine makes 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque instead of the old V-6’s 290 and 255 figures. You also get a 10-speed transmission instead of a six-speed automatic, which could mean better fuel economy.

Upgrade to the Explorer XLT, though, and it comes with a much bigger price increase. Its $37,750 starting price is $2,275 more expensive than before. You do, however, get a number of features the previous XLT didn’t offer, such as power-adjustable front seats, captain’s chairs in the second row, and a total of four USB ports (two more than the base Explorer).

The next step up is the Explorer Limited. For $49,225, $5,365 more than the 2019 model, you now get wireless charging, a surround-view camera system, and rain-sensing wipers. You can also add the hybrid powertrain for an extra $3,555, which comes with a 3.3-liter hybrid engine and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

The fanciest Explorer in the lineup, the Platinum, rings up at $59,345. That’s $4,085 more expensive than it was in 2019, but you also get a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine that makes 365 horsepower and several more features.

Finally, for the sportiest driving experience, Ford now offers the Explorer ST. Its $55,835 price tag is $8,115 more expensive than the 2019 Explorer Sport it replaces. But for your money, you get the Platinum’s engine tuned to make 400 horses and 415 lb-ft of torque. There’s also a quad exhaust, 21-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, and more.

The Explorer’s base price is higher than those of the 2019 Dodge Durango ($31,690) and 2019 Chevrolet Traverse ($31,125), but is more in line with other competitors such as the 2019 Honda Pilot ($32,445), 2019 Mazda CX-9 ($33,325), and 2019 Subaru Ascent ($32,970).