Ahead of its fall on-sale date, the 2020 Ford Escape is available to configure on Ford’s website. Now you can see how the Escape looks in, say, green, and also find out how much it costs with different option boxes checked. Spoiler: We were able to configure a top-trim Escape to crest $40,000.

The 2020 Ford Escape offers a rich selection of colors, including some interesting ones like orange, green, bright blue, and gold. A panoramic roof, 19-inch wheels, and Class II trailer tow package are among the many options.

Prices for the 2020 Ford Escape start at $26,080, neatly splitting the base 2019 Honda CR-V ($25,545) and the base 2019 Toyota RAV4 ($26,770). Standard features on the Escape include 17-inch steel wheels, cloth front bucket seats, a 4.2-inch display, and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking. The standard 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-three engine makes 180 horsepower.

SE models upgrade to a larger, 8.0-inch screen; a 10-way power driver’s seat; front heated seats; and more for $28,290. The 198-hp hybrid powertrain comes standard on the $29,450 SE Sport Hybrid trim, which also gets you a 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster. At the higher end, the SEL nets upgraded seating material called ActiveX and a hands-free liftgate. Priced from $30,450, this one gets the 1.5-liter engine as standard.

Top-level Titanium models come with the hybrid powertrain, heated front leather-trimmed seats, a 10-speaker B&O sound system, and other goodies, with prices starting at $34,595. A potent 2.0-liter turbo-four with 250 horsepower is available on the SEL and Titanium if you’re willing to part with extra cash.

We’ll keep on the lookout for the plug-in-hybrid Escape, which is expected to arrive in spring 2020. Check out Ford’s 2020 Escape configurator here.

