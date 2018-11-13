2020 Ford Baby Bronco Breaks Cover in Las Vegas

Ford’s upcoming “baby Bronco” compact crossover was revealed in Las Vegas, Nevada recently at FoMoCo’s annual dealer meeting. One overzealous Ford fan managed to snap a few photos of it during its presentation as it was first reported by Off-Road.com.

The future Ford off-roader will be built on the redesigned Focus platform and appears to be about the same size as an Escape SUV and it looks bigger than the EcoSport crossover.

Round LED headlights flank a glowing Ford logo emblazoned on the black grille, which leads us to speculate that it may have some form of electrification added to its powertrain. Reportedly a hybrid version of the 2020 Ford Bronco SUV will be offered—so it is likely to be offered as a hybrid as well.

The chunky four door CUV features a tone-two paint option with large roof rails and is shown in orange, white, and blue paint variants. It also resembles the 2004 Ford Bronco concept seen here that’s crossed with a bit of the Ford Troller from Brazil.

We don’t expect the baby Bronco to be revealed at the Los Angeles show later this month, but an official announcement at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in the New Year is likely. Stay tuned.