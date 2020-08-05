If a new Ferrari Roma is on your holiday wish list this year, you can expect that there will be a lengthy wait if you don't already have your name in the queue at your local F-car dealer. Here's the workaround: the Prancing Horse will this fall support a 2020 Ferrari Roma auction for the Save the Children charity, with the winner announced at a virtual gala.

The 2020 Ferrari Roma charity auction is in partnership with Ferrari of North America and Save the Children, an American foundation that among other goals says it works to support free education programs in these pandemic times, along with support for parents and caregivers. Maroon 5 musician Adam Levine, a serial Ferrari owner, and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, are also onboard to support the cause. Levine has owned Ferraris including a 1966 330 GTC, a 1969 365 GTC which he still owns, a 1971 365 GTB/4 "Daytona," a 1963 250 GTL "Lusso," a 1965 275 GTB, and a contemporary F12tdf.

The 2020 Ferrari Roma is the marque's latest front-engine, turbo-V-8-powered grand-touring coupe with a small second row. Thought to essentially be a replacement for the GTC4Lusso, we don't expect the Roma with its fastback-roof profile to be quite as capacious inside as the pseudo wagon, but given that most people don't ride four-up in any Ferrari, we'll happily take the trade-off of much prettier aesthetics.

The 2020 Ferrari Roma is powered by a 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V-8 based on the engine in the 488 and F8 Tributo. In the Roma, expect 611 horsepower--a bit shy of the F8's 710 hp--and 560 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch automated manual gearbox will choose gears for you if tugging on shift paddles is just too much work.

Of course, price makes all of the difference in any car auction, and while we expect the Roma charity sale to bring multiples of fair market value as most charity auctions do, what's a fair auction price for a new 2020 Ferrari Roma anyway? That's tough, since Ferrari hasn't yet offered up an MSRP for the yet-to-be-released car, but safe to say it'll start somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000 before most buyers add tens of thousands in extra-cost options.

Still, there's something to be said for being the first on your McMansion-lined block to pull a brand-spanking-new 2020 Ferrari Roma into the garage, and this auction may be your best bet--or should we say, bid? Those looking for more information can find it here.

