The 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo represents perfectly a challenge the Automobile staff and our contributors face annually during our All-Stars test drives: Is it too easy to select a car like this as an All-Star? With a starting price of $275,580—and an almost comical as-tested sticker of $436,709, with a full $101,077 of that coming from an overload of carbon-fiber trim pieces—this was easily the most expensive car present for this year's showdown. For this price, you might fairly reason, it better be great. And it's a Ferrari, only one of the world's most historically and emotionally revered marques, whose cars are on the Must-Drive-at-Least-Once List of anyone who holds a straight face when describing themselves as a driving enthusiast. In other words, Maranello's creations might enter any automotive showdown with an unfair advantage stashed up their exhaust pipes.

In the F8 Tributo's case, however, the enthusiastic voracity of every single one of our test drivers spoke volumes, even for a two-seat Ferrari supercar. A quick selection of quotes from the logbook:

"It feels like a hot-blooded and barely-trained stallion. Driving it fast is like being inside an explosion," said senior editor Aaron Gold.

Pro racer Andy Pilgrim enthused, "The best steering feel in the business. Less road noise than I expected with an engine noise to die for, makes even legal-speed street driving a total pleasure. It's fast—like, ridiculous!"

See all 35 photos See all 35 photos

Contributor Arthur St. Antoine said, "I got into this business for the chance to drive cars like this. Good Gawd, what a glorious feat of engineering art. Everything I loved about such forebears as the 458 and the 488 has been honed, refined, polished, muscled-up, and sharpened in the F8."

"Possibly the best-driving car I've ever experienced," said social media editor Billy Rehbock.

Digital editor Ed Tahaney reported, "St. Antoine said before I drove it, 'You'll be ruined forever.' After a four-second blast behind the wheel, yes, I was."

All of that verbal orgasming is just for starters, too. The F8 Tributo's styling is exceptional, the best-looking mid-engine Ferrari since the much-loved 458 Italia of a decade ago; it combines the best elements of its dear old grandpa's (yes, Ferraris effectively age in dog years) looks with better aerodynamics, mechanical functionality, and purpose, but with beauty we never saw in the 488 GTB. It manages to pull-off the rare stylistic/engineering feat of taking a step ahead by going back in time to some traditional Ferrari elements: From the slotted, F40-like Lexan rear window to the return to a quartet of round taillights, there's just the right amount of retro mixed in with state-of-the-art effectiveness to result in a racetrack- and road-shredding car that loses nothing in the way of romanticism. That alone is an exceptional accomplishment.

What else? You can randomly choose any of the F8 Tributo's details and have a field day of automotive dorking out. Take the seats, which are in this case, granted, the $9,112 optional carbon fiber "racing" seats. But perhaps only Porsche does seats as well as Ferrari. Despite being a competition-style bucket, these saddles are exceptionally supportive without being restrictive or too firm for long trips. And is there anything cooler than a Ferrari steering wheel with shift lights embedded into the rim? Watching the lights trip from red to blue before you pull the upshift paddle at an evil-grin-inducing 8,000 rpm makes it easy to feel a connection to Ferrari's Formula 1 and GT racing programs—and that's monstrously important, more so than for any other carmaker. The fact is, when you buy a modern Ferrari you don't just buy a billboard flaunting your financial success or merely a powerful engine and a chassis riding around town on four wheels and tires; you buy an experience. And if you're not affected by that sort of thing, you've wasted your money and should have bought something else that doesn't charge an exorbitant premium for the privilege.

See all 35 photos See all 35 photos

Make no mistake: with your foot down and the world outside seemingly on fire, the F8 Tributo piles experience on top of experience. It's true, the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 lacks the operatic scream of the old normally aspirated 458 engine, but the presence of 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque help you get over that legacy-influenced disappointment relatively quickly. The engine feels as though it will never run out of pull, and you start to have bad thoughts about trying to reach the claimed 211-mph top speed on every open stretch of highway, just because it feels so achievable.

Still, the raw, explosive power only tells half of the story. As Pilgrim noted, the F8's steering is an achievement in itself, so direct and organic that even representatives of another mid-engine sports-car maker that was part of All-Stars testing marveled at it in envy. Unlike some past Ferraris, it's not twitchy yet it still feels Exacto-sharp, and if you want it to twitch the rear end to help you rotate the chassis into corners, it's happy to oblige.

We dare say Ferrari has discovered an unrivaled-at-any-price ride/handling supercar balance between blistering performance and everyday livability that sets a new bar. The Tributo never beats you up and never meets a corner it can't time-warp through, with Ferrari's immaculate Side Slip Control stability-control algorithm allowing for easily controllable and maintainable drifts that have everyone watching it from pit lane wondering when Charles Leclerc snuck into the cockpit for a few laps.

"The performance will rearrange the folds of your brain so that you'll never look at cars the same way again," St. Antoine said. "I can find not a thing wrong with this magnificent sporting machine—except, of course, that the keys don't go home with me."

More Videos First Look: Ferrari F8 Tributo Behind the Wheel of David Lee’s Dino Monza 3.6 Evo Head 2 Head Season 10, Hellcat Redeye vs Ferrari Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside

Contributor Basem Wasef observed, "Every Ferrari stands out from the crowd, but the F8 proves itself extra special. It's a remarkably honed and involving drive, balancing the fierceness of its capability with an ease and intuitiveness to its demeanor."

Features editor Rory Jurnecka concluded, "The F8 is magical in the way it feels so light; it's nimble but also comfortable. It sucks up on-track bumps like none of the other super sports cars here do. Rapid-fire shifts, excellent soundtrack, perfect driving position, easy to slide around. If I could take one car home with me, it would be the F8. Say what you will about the turbos, the ever-increasing electronic aids, and the volume production Ferrari is headed for—Maranello is still churning out incredibly special cars that are utterly unique in the way they drive."

Put another way: This is one All-Star we'll never forget, regardless of its price or place of origin.

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo Specifications PRICE $275,580 (base)/$436,709 (as tested) ENGINE 3.9L DOHC 32-valve twin-turbo V-8/710 hp @ 8,000 rpm, 568 lb-ft @ 3,250 rpm TRANSMISSION 7-speed dual-clutch automatic LAYOUT 2-door, 2-passenger, mid-engine, RWD coupe EPA MILEAGE 15/19 mpg (city/hwy) L x W x H 181.5 x 77.9 x 47.4 in WHEELBASE 104.3 in WEIGHT 3,164 lb 0-60 MPH 2.9 sec TOP SPEED 211 mph Show All

See all 35 photos See all 35 photos

2020 Automobile All-Stars Awards: The Very Best Cars of the Year

This year's Automobile All-Stars awards saw us return to the Palmdale area for track testing at Willow Springs before spending a few days in Angeles Forest and Borrego Springs. So what are the best cars of 2020? These are.

2020 Automobile All-Stars Winners

The new Ferrari F8 Tributo is arguably the best mid-engine car on sale today, delivering ludicrous performance and, just as important, a driving experience to match.

What makes the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette an Automobile All-Stars winner? Killer performance and unbelievable value, for starters.

The third-generation 2020 Bentley Continental GT is a car so good we couldn't help but name it a 2020 Automobile All-Star.

In a field of supercars, sports cars, and Europe's best, Kia's Telluride three-row SUV proved it's a great choice for anyone in need of an affordable, well-built people hauler. So great, it's an Automobile All-Star for 2020.

Even facing down the very best supercars of the year, this American powerhouse proves it can do finesse as well as brute force—and earns an Automobile All-Star award in the process.

With its upscale interior, great chassis, and fun-to-drive demeanor, the Mazda3 proves that a car need not be expensive to be an Automobile All-Stars winner.

The new Toyota Supra has been a polarizing figure since it hit the market, and our test drivers found plenty to debate about it. But it proved it's one of the most-fun sports cars on the market, and easily claimed an Automobile All-Star award in the process.

Reimagining a legend isn't easy, but sometimes Porsche makes it look that way. The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S is not just a great sports car, it's an Automobile All-Star.

2020 Automobile All-Stars Contenders

Subaru's family wagon might seem a bit out of place in this company, but that's only because you haven't driven it. The 2020 Subaru Outback XT is a 2020 Automobile All-Stars Contender.

It's Mercedes' smallest offering in the U.S. , and not even the hot version, but the A220 is breathing the rarified air of the 2020 Automobile All-Stars competition.

This limited-edition, U.S.-market-exclusive super-STI is unlike any Subaru that's come before, that's for sure. But is the WRX STI S209 an All-Star?

The Lamborghini Huracán Evo is fast, loud, and gorgeous. No wonder it's a strong 2020 Automobile All-Stars contender.

It's a special edition, but is the Porsche 718 Spyder really that special? We found out during our 2020 All-Stars evaluation.

We spend three days in Southern California hills and desert testing the 2020 Jeep Gladiator along with 20 other All-Stars Contenders to see which rise to the top.

The very fact that an affordable family hauler is rubbing shoulders with hypercars and mega-luxe cruisers should tell you the 2019 Honda Passport AWD Elite is something special. It's also a contender for the 2020 Automobile All-Stars award.

How does a car this big drive this well? We dig into what brought the 2020 Mercedes-AMG 63 S to this year's Automobile All-Stars competition.

It's McLaren's first car to put a serious emphasis on practicality and comfort over outright performance—but is the GT an Automobile All-Star?

The 2020 BMW Z4 M40i proves it's just as much about good handling and driving fun as it is about top-down cruising.

BMW's excellent M850i xDrive luxury sport coupe does battle with 2020's best cars but falls short in this year's Automobile All-Stars competition.

The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is a compelling and powerful machine that's a winner in its own right.