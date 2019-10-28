The 2020 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo Is an Even More Wicked Racer

Ferrari has unveiled the latest version of the 488 GT3 race car, the GT3 Evoluzione (or Evo). FIA rules state that manufacturers are allowed to produce either an all-new car or an Evo kit during each three-year homologation cycle, so it's unlikely Ferrari will debut a GT3 racer based on the F8 Tributo soon.

As an Evo, the latest Ferrari 488 GT3 racer represents a number of iterative changes to improve aerodynamics, handling, ergonomics, safety, and reliability. While it isn't an all-new car, Ferrari says more than 18,000 hours of computational fluid dynamics simulation were performed, with two results being a redesigned front bumper that creates a smaller front end and provides better stability at speed. Additional aero improvements include completely redesigned vents on the rear wing, as well as larger vents atop the front fenders. The front portion of the doors were also reshaped to allow for better airflow down the body sides.

The wheelbase of the Evo is now the same as in the 488 GTE to optimize tire wear and to make the conversion from GT3 to GTE easier. Engineers have reduced the weight of the car itself, but increased the weight of the ballast to lower the car's center of gravity while still complying with the FIA's Balance of Performance regulations. The car's ABS, traction-control, and engine-management systems have all been overhauled, as well. Optional equipment includes sensors for coolant level and refueling completion with warning lights, and Le Mans-spec, 4,500 lumen (read: extremely bright) LED main headlights.

Inside the cabin, little has changed aside from lighter harnesses and a new seat Ferrari developed with Sabelt. Even though pricing info hasn't been released, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo will be available to customers next year. All the parts will also be made available as an upgrade kit for existing 488 GT3s.

