Several months ago, Dodge debuted a special-edition Challenger coupe celebrating the muscle car's 50th birthday. The model features special badges, gold wheels, and a plush interior—but only 1,960 cars were allotted for production. Now, Dodge is offering more buyers a chance to get in on the Challenger's anniversary magic with the 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition, which features pretty much all of the same upgrades as the previous special edition and none of the pesky production caps. Dodge will build as many as people want.

The Commemorative Edition will be available on fewer trim levels, though, than the earlier model; only buyers interested in the R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and R/T Scat Pack Widebody models can opt for it. To recap, the Commemorative Edition package includes a hand-painted black hood, black-wrapped roof and decklid, and headlamps with LED-illuminated "50" logos. You'll also find unique badging on the grille, as well as spoiler badges in a cleverly named "Gold School" finish. The fuel-filler door is painted black and wears old-school "Fuel" lettering, and the taillamps receive black "Dodge" badges. Twenty-inch gold wheels complete the look.

Dodge is introducing a new Smoke Show paint color on the Challenger and Charger this month, and it can be combined with the Commemorative Edition, as can Granite, Indigo Blue, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle. Besides Smoke Show, Dodge is offering four other new color options on the regular Challenger and Charger. These include Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, Frostbite, and the limited-edition Gold Rush.

Open the special-edition Dodge's doors, and you'll find a cabin swathed in Nappa leather and Alcantara. Along with heated and ventilated performance seats, the interior features real carbon fiber on the instrument panel and a copper weave on the console bezels. Upon startup, you'll see an animation of a 1970 Challenger on the instrument cluster screen. This screen is complemented by white-faced gauges with yellow accents. Special badging appears everywhere inside the cabin, from the floor mats to the instrument panel and seatbacks.

