2020 Dodge Challenger's 50th Anniversary Package Is Pretty Sweet

The Dodge Challenger goes for the gold with a 50th anniversary edition in 2020 at this year's L.A. Auto Show, with the limited-production package available on the GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker, and R/T Scat pack Shaker Widebody models, as well the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye flavors. Just 70 examples will be built of each specific model to honor the Challenger's debut year of 1970.

The goodies include a body-color Shaker hood scoop standard on the Hemi V-8-powered R/T, R/T Scat Pack, and R/T Scat Pack Widebody, as well as wheels done in Gold Rush paint—the design varies by model—and a special grille badge. Inside, Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery is complemented by sepia stitching, anniversary logos and badges, a serialized number plaque, and real carbon-fiber trim. There's a gunmetal color for the brake calipers on select models, while 13 exterior paints are on the options sheet. Colors include Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, F8 Green, and Go Mango, as well as the exclusive Gold Rush hue.

See all 26 photos See all 26 photos

Powertrain options vary from a 3.6-liter V-6 engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission in the GT AWD to a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission in the fiercest Challengers. If you like what you see, the all-new special package adds $4,995 to $5,995. Order books are slated to open in December with deliveries planned for early spring.