/ Another First: 2020 C8 Chevy Corvette Crashed

Ever since the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette broke cover, we’ve been reporting on the C8 Vette’s series of new firsts. Its mid-engine layout tops the list, followed closely by its controversial new look. Now we have another: its first crash in the real world.

From the looks of the photo that first circulated on the Instagram handle Wrecked Musclecars, the Elkhart Lake Blue 2020 Corvette crash occurred on a winding mountain road reportedly somewhere along California Route 120 between the towns of Moccasin and Groveland. It appears two other vehicles were involved in the crash, a Ford Ranger and a Chevy Equinox.

A video of the scene, which popped up along with a report of the incident at Jalopnik, provided a little more color about what happened. The good news is that apparently no one was injured in the wreck, and that a bunch of support staff for the Corvette in question were on the scene. From the looks of it, the 2020 Corvette crash site was near a tight mountain turn. They likely weren’t thrilled about all the attention, but what can you do?

It had to happen sometime, right? At least everyone was OK, and we’re betting that 2020 Corvette was more than likely a preproduction prototype that was headed for the crusher anyway.

