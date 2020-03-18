We do lots of street driving for our Automobile All-Stars events, but we also like to track test those contenders with an aptitude for serious speed. This year, we took to the Streets of Willow at Willow Springs International Raceway with the all-new, mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 and the current 992-series Porsche 911 Carrera S. Then, we made a video in which we put our resident hot-shoe and professional racer Andy Pilgrim behind the wheel for a few timed laps, then had him discuss the car with Top Gear America host and Automobile contributor Jethro Bovingdon. The result is three minutes of mid-engine versus rear-engine sports car fun that you won't want to miss.

A key component of our 2020 Automobile All-Stars was to compare and contrast two of the hottest sports cars for the new year, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 and Porsche 911 Carrera S. Starting from a $59,995 base price, our 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 was optioned with the $5,000 Z51 package including larger brakes, performance exhaust, performance rear axle ratio, an electronic limited-slip differential, the Z51 rear spoiler, heavy-duty cooling system and grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance summer tires. Other options included the $1,895 Z51 magnetic ride suspension, $1,495 Trident wheels, $500 competition sport bucket seats, the $11,950 3LT Premium Equipment package including leather interior, and a few other non-performance enhancing features. All told, our 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z51 had a sticker price of $83,825 for a very well-equipped car.

Our 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S tester registered a slightly higher tab. From a starting price of $114,650, options included a $3,850 leather interior, $2,090 rear axle steering, Porsche's excellent $8,970 PCCB carbon-ceramic brakes, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) at $3,170, adaptive sport seats for $3,470, and the Sport Package with Porsche Active Suspension Management and the Sport Chrono Package at $5,460. Plus a few other cosmetic and convenience odds and ends, the total MSRP rings in at $143,350.

The 911 Carrera S comes standard with a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine producing 443 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. The Corvette C8 Z51 on the other hand, makes 495 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque and is similarly mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Of course, that says nothing about the two cars' most basic configuration. While the engines of both cars are located behind the driver, the Porsche's boxer-six engine is hung out slightly aft of its rear axle, where as the Corvette sandwiches its V-8 between the rear axle and the driver. It's also worth noting that while Porsche has been carefully massaging its rear-engine layout for more than 70 years, this is Chevrolet's first production mid-engine car.

So, which of our two subjects will reign supreme in this sports car shootout? You'll have to watch the video to find out. No matter which way it shakes out, when faced with a decision between a Porsche 911 or Chevrolet Corvette, is there really a losing choice? We think not. That's why we named both among the winners of our 2020 Automobile All-Stars awards.