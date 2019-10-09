This Is the Most Expensive 2020 Corvette C8 Stingray Coupe

We've been able to spec our dream C8 Corvettes for a while now, but the online configurator Chevy debuted with the new Vette initially didn't detail prices for any of the optional goodies available on the car. Chevy has updated its tool with C8 prices, and we now know just how much the bowtie brand plans on charging for the 2020 Corvette's extra features.

You can now spec your dream mid-engine Corvette and know how much it'll set you back. The configurator for the 2019 Corvette C7 is also still up, so we thought we'd take a look and see how the two cars stacked up against one another in a quick price comparison. Chevy worked hard to keep the base price of the new car under $60,000, but the C7 and C8, both configured with the must-have Z51 Performance Pack and nothing else, cost $61,995 and $64,995, respectively. An increase of just $3,000 doesn't seem too unreasonable considering the extra performance a mid-engine layout will no doubt bring, and it also includes a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox. (The new Corvette isn't offering a manual transmission, which came standard on the C7.)

But what if you want all the bells and whistles? According to the configurator, a maxed-out C7 Stingray coupe equipped with the eight-speed automatic, Magnetic Ride Control, carbon-fiber roof, extra-cost Sebring Orange paint, and a smattering of other extras costs $95,765. The most expensive C8, on the other hand will run you $106,205, representing a much bigger price discrepancy of $10,440.

To drive the price that high, you need to spec an upgrade paint color (we went with orange on our C8 to match the C7), the engine appearance package, the ground effects kit in carbon fiber, a carbon-fiber roof, the front lift kit, pewter-painted aluminum wheels, the competition seats, and a host of other, smaller customization options such as a car cover and wheel locks.

Is the Corvette C8 worth the price premium over the C7? Stay tuned—we'll be behind the wheel soon.