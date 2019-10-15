Listen to the 2020 C8 Corvette C8.R Race Car's Flat-Plane V-8

The C8 Corvette C8.R race car was just revealed, and now we're getting our first official taste of what the DOHC flat-plane-crank V-8 in the racer sounds like. IMSA just posted a video of the C8.R lapping Road Atlanta to its Instagram account, and the mid-engine car's soundtrack is too glorious not to share.

There have been videos posted of the Corvette C8.R testing, but this is the first time we've been able to hear the new car from inside the cabin. Gone is the brutal rasp of the old LT5-derived unit in the C7.R, replaced, for the first time ever in a Corvette race car, by the sharp howl of a flat-plane-crank engine with twin camshafts for each cylinder bank. Per IMSA GTLM class regulations, the new engine makes 500 horsepower on the dot, up 9 from the now-retired C7.R.

The new car is also stiffer, lighter, and develops 10 percent more downforce than the C7.R. In addition, Chevy's engineers say that this is the closest a Corvette race car has ever been to its production counterpart. According to Chevy, about 80 percent of the structural components are shared between the road and race cars.

Though this is the first time we've heard the Corvette C8.R, we won't get to see it at racing pace until it makes its competition debut in January at the Rolex 24 in Daytona, IMSA's season opener and the kick-off for the Corvette Racing team's third decade.

