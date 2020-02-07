2020 Chicago Auto Show in Photos: A Visual Tour
A look at the latest from Ford, Jeep, Toyota, and more from the Windy City.
Ed TahaneyWriterBrandon LimPhotos
While the Detroit auto show moved from January to summer starting this year, the Chicago show is still in its traditional February slot. The Windy City affair is typically a full of new truck and SUV debuts—and this year is no different—but there were some interesting cars in display, too. Facelifts, new special edition packages, new trims, more power, and completely new vehicles dotted the floor of McCormick Place—among our faves are the lusty Ford GT Liquid Carbon and the beastly Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Scroll on to see all the notable debuts, and hit the read more links for our full coverage of each vehicle.
2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon [Read More]
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS [Read More]
2020 Honda Type R [Read More]
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid [Read More]
2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave [Read More]
2020 Mercedes-Benz Weekender Camper [Read More]
2021 Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, and Sequoia Nightshade [Read More]
Check out 2020 Chicago Auto Show Hits, Misses, And Revelations here!
