2020 Chicago Auto Show in Photos: A Visual Tour

While the Detroit auto show moved from January to summer starting this year, the Chicago show is still in its traditional February slot. The Windy City affair is typically a full of new truck and SUV debuts—and this year is no different—but there were some interesting cars in display, too. Facelifts, new special edition packages, new trims, more power, and completely new vehicles dotted the floor of McCormick Place—among our faves are the lusty Ford GT Liquid Carbon and the beastly Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Scroll on to see all the notable debuts, and hit the read more links for our full coverage of each vehicle.