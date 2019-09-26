2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Midnight, Rally Editions Debut in Texas

Special editions have proven to be pretty popular among buyers of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and with the latest generation recently hitting the streets, Chevy is bringing back the popular Midnight and Rally models to the 2020 Silverado 1500. The trucks were shown for the first time at the State Fair of Texas, and they both add—you guessed it—darkened treatments. (Ram also debuted blacked-out models at the Fair; apparently Texans want to blend into the shadows?)

The 2020 Silverado 1500 Midnight Edition is offered on the off-road-oriented LT Trail Boss and Custom Trail Boss trims. As its name suggests, the Midnight Edition features an all-black theme with black 18-inch wheels, badges, grille, bumpers, exhaust tips, steps, and the legendary bowtie. The recovery hooks provide a bright-red pop of color.

The LT Trail Boss Midnight Edition is powered exclusively by a 6.2-liter V-8 engine that produces 420 horses and 460 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It also gets high-intensity LED headlamps with dark bezels and daytime running lights. The Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Midnight Edition is available with either the 5.3-liter V-8 engine and the six-speed automatic or the 6.2-liter V-8 with the 10-speed.

The Silverado 1500 Rally Edition (pictured at top of article in white) is intended for the mean streets, man. The special edition is offered on the Custom and RST and is available in Black, Red Hot, Silver Ice Metallic, or Summit White paint. Similar to the Silverado RST, the Rally Edition keeps the body-colored grille, but adds black stripes on the hood and tailgate, black badging, black bowties, black exhaust tips, black assist steps, and black Chevrolet lettering on the tailgate. To differentiate the two trims, the RST Rally Edition includes black 22-inch wheels, while the Custom Rally Edition rides on black 20-inch wheels.