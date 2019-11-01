You might have seen that, on Wednesday evening, Chevrolet gave away a brand-new 2020 C8 Corvette to the World Series MVP, Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg. What you might not have been aware of was how few examples of the newest Corvette there are running around (as of today, there are only three C8s being shared amongst the automotive press). Which left us curious: How did Chevy have one johnny-on-the-spot in Houston for when the Nationals won game seven of the World Series? Did the automaker ship the car overnight from D.C., where the Astros easily could have won game six and taken the title?

Not at all—it had two identical Torch Red Z51-equipped Corvettes, one in each city, just in case the title was wrapped up in either place, no complicated airlifts to and fro required. But wait, didn't we just say GM has a limited number of 2020 Corvettes laying around? It does, if you're limiting the count to Corvettes outside of the engineering fleet, and those that the company refers to as "dynamically prepped" like the three marketing/PR vehicles. There are several C8s in existence purely for mostly static purposes (think back to the car's reveal this summer, where there were several on hand, as well as the car's cross-country tour to dealerships and the like).

As it turns out, the Torch Red 3LT Corvette with the Z51 package that was "awarded" to Stephen Strasburg on Wednesday night was one of the three dynamic models from GM's marketing fleet. (It was, in fact, the same car tested by our friends over at MotorTrend.) The other Torch Red 3LT Corvette with the Z51 package, the one in Washington? That was one of the static cars. It's likely that Vette is capable of moving under its own power, but it's probably such an early build that GM doesn't want it being hammered on by members of the press or its own engineers. In any event, the exact Torch Red Corvette that GM gave away to the World Series MVP isn't a matter of grave concern, as Mr. Strasburg wouldn't have driven away either one. Instead, he'll be allowed to order a 2020 Corvette to his exact liking, one that will be delivered to him at a later date.