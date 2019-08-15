Official pricing for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is now out, and true to its promise, GM is making the sports car available for less than $60,000. It will start at exactly $59,995 when it goes on sale early next year. That means the new C8 Corvette is pricier than the C7 Corvette Stingray it replaces, albeit not by much—the C7 started at $56,995. Still, the new model is a bargain against cars like the Porsche 718 Cayman S, Jaguar F-Type, and BMW Z4 sDrive M40i, all of which are among the list of sports cars with higher price tags. The base Corvette Stingray is the 1LT, which comes with plenty of standard features, which we’ve listed below. The 2LT starts at $67,295, while the 3LT is priced from $71,945.

Prices naturally increase with the following options:

Performance exhaust, $1,195 – Raises output from 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft.

Front-axle lift, $1,495. Available only with the 2LT and 3LT trims, this system not only raises the nose at the press of a button but also stores up to 1,000 such locations in the cloud. The next time you approach the location, the lift system activates automatically.

Z51 Performance Package, $5,000. Z51 is available on any trim and allows the C8 Corvette to hit 60 mph in under 3.0 seconds. This package adds the performance exhaust as well as a more aggressive suspension tune, an electronic limited-slip differential, a front splitter, new rear spoiler, larger brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, a revised rear-axle ratio, enhanced cooling, and front brake-cooling inlets.

As you probably know, you can now configure the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette on the automaker’s consumer site. Read on for a list of the key standard features on each trim level of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT

• eight-way power GT1 seats with Mulan leather

• removable body-color roof panel

• traction control with active handling and launch control

• 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

• 12.0-inch instrument cluster display

• dual-zone electronic climate control

• rear park assist

• keyless access with pushbutton start

• cruise control

• drive-mode selector with Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, MyMode, and Z-Mode

• 10-speaker Bose audio system

• SiriusXM three-month trial

• OnStar one-month trial

2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT

Above the 1LT, the 2LT adds:

• head-up display

• wireless phone charging

• power lumbar and side-bolster adjustments

• heated and ventilated seats

• heated steering wheel

• 14-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system

• navigation with traffic information

• rear-camera mirror with auto-dimming

• power folding mirrors

• Performance Data Recorder

• one-year subscription to SiriusXM

• side blind-zone alert, rear cross-traffic alert

• driver and passenger seat memory

• front curb-view camera

2020 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT

Above the 1LT, the 2LT adds:

• GT2 seats with Nappa and Mulan leather upholstery and carbon-fiber trim

• leather-wrapped interior

• suede-wrapped upper interior trim