2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Price: How Much Will It Cost Compared to the Coupe?

You only need $59,995 to get your hands on a new Corvette, but that's if you plan on buying the coupe. But what if you have your heart set on the droptop? Today, GM revealed that the 2020 Corvette C8 convertible will cost $7,500 more than the coupe, bringing its starting price up to $67,495.

The new Corvette convertible is a pretty good deal when you compare it to other powerful convertibles. You'll have to pay $97,650 for the 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder, and even the 380-hp V-6 Jaguar F-Type will set you back $88,425. If you want an Audi R8 Spyder, you're looking at a price tag of $183,350. Chevrolet hasn't announced full pricing information for the new convertible just yet, so it's unknown how expensive it can get with options, although we do know it at least includes the coupe's Z51-package spoiler as standard.

The 2019 Corvette convertible started at $61,495. The price gap between the base 2019 Corvette coupe and convertible was just $4,500.

Expect the big upgrades from the coupe to make their way to the convertible. That includes the mid-mounted 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V-8 churning out 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque when equipped with the Performance exhaust, or 490 and 465 without. The engine pairs to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Chevy says the convertible boasts the same amount of storage space as the coupe.

The new model is the first hardtop Corvette convertible ever. The top is powered by six electric motors, and retracts in 16 seconds. Chevrolet tweaked the springs and dampers specifically for the convertible model so that it can offer performance comparable to that of the coupe.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible starts rolling off assembly lines in the first quarter of 2020, while production of the coupe starts later this year.