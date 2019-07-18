The chance to style a sports car around a mid-engine layout is something General Motors designers have anticipated for a long time, and with the debut of the mid-engine 2020 C8 Corvette, they’re finally getting the opportunity. “Redesigning the Corvette Stingray from the ground up presented the team a historic opportunity, something Chevrolet designers have desired for over 60 years,” says Mike Simcoe, vice president of global design for GM.

True, Pontiac designers got their chance with a mid-engine design in the early ’80s, but that was a different time, one focused on wedgy, aero-conscious minimalist exterior design. Anyway, even back then, the Fiero entry-sports/commuter car was never going to become what the Corvette always has been. There was no chance of the Pontiac Fiero getting its own television show.

The C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray’s new engine location “is truly the focal point for the car’s design,” Simcoe continues. “It’s the heart of this next-generation Corvette, visible through the large rear hatch window. The added attention to detail optimized the appearance of every wire, tube, bolt and fastener, similar to those found in modern track and all-road motorcycle design.” Simcoe wants you to note the below exterior and interior features.

Exterior Features of Note

Low-profile headlamps designed around new projectors.

Hidden door, hood and latch releases.

Large side air intakes (which hide the door handles) for engine cooling and aerodynamic performance.

An A-pillar shape that “communicates speed” and helps visibility.

A large rear hatch with seven air vents, showcasing the engine.

Quad exhaust tips on the car’s outboard ends.

Dual-element LED taillamps with “animated” turn signals that sequentially turn off individual diodes

Interior Features of Note

Hand-wrapped, cut-and-sew leather components with thick-press stitching.

Lots of real metal.

Stainless-steel speaker grilles with a Bose Performance Series audio system.

Carbon-fiber trim on the GT2 and the Competition Sport Seat options.

Choice of real aluminum or real carbon-fiber for the console and door trim plates.

There Are 12 Paint Colors

The colorful exterior and interior palette is reminiscent of the exuberant GM Art and Color offerings of the 1950s and early ’60s. The first three listed below are all-new among the car’s debut roster of hues.

Rapid Blue

Zeus Bronze

Accelerate Yellow

Torch Red

Arctic White

Black

Blade Silver Metallic

Shadow Gray

Ceramic Matrix Gray

Long Beach Red

Elkhart Lake Blue

Sebring Orange

There Are Six Interior Color “Themes”

Jet Black

Sky Cool Gray

Adrenaline Red

Natural/Natural Dipped

Two-Tone Blue

Morello Red

There Are Six Seatbelt Colors

Black

Blue

Natural

Torch Red

Yellow

Orange

There Are Two Optional Stitching Colors

Yellow

Red

Standard black interiors come with Sky Cool Gray stitching

There Are Three Seat Options

GT1 – a sporty style seat with emphasis on comfort, with good support for performance driving situations. Mulan leather trim, optional two-way lumbar support, and bolster adjustment.

GT2 – A middle-ground seat added to the Corvette lineup because too many customers were checking every box and getting Competition Sport racing seats as a result—those seats are great for track days but not so much for daily driving. The GT2 includes carbon-fiber trim, Nappa leather inserts, Mulan leather bolsters, a jet black painted seatback, two-way lumbar support and bolster adjustment, and heating and ventilation.

Competition Sport – For the serious, track-focused driver only, these have aggressive bolsters, full Nappa leather seating surfaces and carbon-fiber trim on the headrest. They have heating and ventilation, and a new Kevlar-vest-inspired durable performance textile, as well.

We can’t yet say how soon Chevrolet will launch the configurator for the 2020 Corvette Stingray, but we can’t wait to spec the mid-engine Vette of our dreams.