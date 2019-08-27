We’re eagerly awaiting the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8, and we get excited every time we learn something new about the mid-engine sports car. Now, thanks to the folks at Corvette Forum, we know how quick the C8 Corvette is in the quarter-mile and we know the car’s curb weight. Yes, including the yet-to-be-revealed C8 Corvette convertible.

Assuming everything in the documentation the site posted is true, opting for the droptop variant of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 doesn’t appear to come with a massive increase in weight. A booklet posted on Corvette Forum indicates that the C8 convertible is only 102 pounds heavier than a standard Corvette C8 coupe, which checks in at 3,535 pounds including fluids. Previously, GM only gave us the C8 Corvette’s dry weight (3,366 pounds). The C8 coupe itself is only slightly heavier than the C7 Corvette Stingray, which weighs right around 3,500 pounds. Opting for the Z51 package adds 42 pounds to the C8 coupe’s overall curb weight, reducing the difference to 60 pounds versus a standard convertible. We don’t know if the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 convertible will be available with the Z51 package, but if it is you can expect all of those go-fast parts to adds slightly more heft.

Another interesting detail from the booklet is the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8’s quarter-mile time of 11.3 seconds at 121 mph. That’s only 0.3 second slower than the 755-hp C7 Corvette ZR1, which can trip the lights in 11.0 seconds flat, according to our colleagues at MotorTrend. However, the ZR1 was clocked at 131.8 mph when it crossed the line, 10.8 mph faster than GM’s estimates for the 2020 Corvette C8. Vehicles that the C8 Corvette factory estimate lines up well with in the quarter-mile include a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, 2018 BMW M5, and 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R. Manufacturers are often somewhat conservative with their performance estimates, though, so it’s possible it’ll be even quicker.

More C8 Corvette

2022 C8 Z06 Renderings + Rumors

The Perfect Way to Option the C8

Sub-$60K Price Likely One Year Only

C8 Corvette: 5 Best and 5 Worst Things

Every Car that Hits 60 in 3.0 Sec for $70K

First Look: Mid-Engine Vette Convertible!

9 Mid-Engine Cars that Led to the 2020 Corvette

Why Did Chevy Move the Corvette’s Engine?

What a C8-Based Cadillac Might Look Like

C8 Design Analysis: “I’m Disappointed”

Powering the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 is a mid-mounted 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque (or 495 hp and 470 lb-ft with the Z51 package). An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic will be the only gearbox available, marking the first time that a Corvette won’t be available with a manual transmission.