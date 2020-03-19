General Motors has closed the window to order a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8—and seemingly early. In an email sent to Chevy dealers and leaked to Corvette Forum, GM cites high customer demand as the reason for the decision. As of today, dealers are no longer able to create new orders for the 2020 Corvette, and according to the email, some existing orders may not even be built.

"Regretfully, launch timing was delayed by the six-week work stoppage that reduced the 2020 model year schedule," GM said in the email.

That work stoppage was due to a UAW strike late in 2019, which left the plant that produces the Corvette in Bowling Green, Kentucky, idled when it should have been producing the last of the C7s and going down for retooling. C8 Corvette production was originally planned to start in December, but was delayed until February. GM technically sold out North America's allotment of 2020 Corvettes, said to be about 40,000 units, before production even began, but the email suggests not all of those will be built.

"...it is possible some of your 2020 orders, sold or stock may not be produced as planned," GM said in the email to dealers.

GM confirmed the suspension of 2020 model year orders in an emailed statement, which also reiterated that the decision was made "due to an overwhelming demand" for the Corvette. When asked if GM's temporary halt on U.S. car production in response to the pandemic, a spokesperson said "No."

Order books for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 will open in late May, but it's unclear if pricing will remain the same. A source told us previously that the C8's low starting price of $59,995 would only last for the first model year. And since it's common practice for higher-trim models to get production priority, it's unknown how many—if any—C8 Corvettes actually sold for under $60,ooo.