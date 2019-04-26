This Is the Mid-Engine Chevrolet Corvette’s New Logo

Chevrolet is keeping the mid-engine Corvette under wraps until its big debut this summer, but it still wants to build hype. We’re obliging by showing off the car;s new logo.

“A #Corvette this different deserves a symbol all its own,” Chevrolet Performance said in a post on Instagram. As you can see, the iconic crossed-flags logo hasn’t changed that dramatically; it’s just a simplified and narrower version of the previous one; most notably, there’s no more V-shaped gap between the two flags. If you’re really eagle-eyed, you’ll notice there’s no longer a line under the fleur-de-lis.

Here’s the C7 Corvette’s emblem for comparison, and below that a graphic showing the Vette logo’s evolution.

The eighth-generation Corvette will make its first appearance July 18. Yesterday, GM announced that it was adding a second shift at its Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky to support production of the new model. The second shift will create more than 400 hourly jobs at the plant, increasing the total workforce to more than 1,300 people.