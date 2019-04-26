Corvette Plant to Add Second Shift for Mid-Engine C8 Production

After years of waiting for any news regarding a mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette, we have been bombarded with recent developments, including now learning General Motors will add a second shift at its Bowling Green Assembly plant in Kentucky in the second half of this year to support production of the next-generation C8 Corvette.

The new Corvette abandons its front-engine setup in favor of a mid-engine design. Rumors have swirled of a dual-overhead-cam V-8, but no concrete details are known at this time. We found out earlier this month the new Corvette will debut on July 18.

The addition of a second shift at the Bowling Green plant will add more than 400 hourly jobs, GM says. This will increase the total workforce at the plant to more than 1,300 people, of which 1,100 will be hourly. Bowling Green is the only plant in the world to build Corvettes, and it has made more than 1 million of them since 1981. Chevrolet has invested more than $900 million in the plant since 2011 for a new body shop, new paint shop, more engine capacity, and a new Performance Build Center for high-performance engines.

The final seventh-generation Corvette will hit the auction block at Barrett-Jackson’s Northeast sale on June 28. All proceeds will benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation named for New York City firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life saving others during the September 11 attacks. The last C7 will be a black 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.