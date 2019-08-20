GM shocked the automotive world when it announced that the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray would have a base price under $60,000. True to its word, Chevy recently released full pricing details on the C8 Corvette, revealing a starting price of $59,995 including destination charge. That makes the mid-engine Corvette a huge bargain, but according to our intel, that brag-worthy base price won’t last long.

A well-placed source revealed to our friends at MotorTrend that the sub-$60,000 base price would only last for the first model year. For 2021, you can expect to see a price hike. Just how much of a hike? Back in 2013, the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette launched with a starting price of $51,995—a number that was easy to swallow since it represented a jump of only $1,400 from the outgoing C6. But a few months into the C7 Corvette’s inaugural year, Chevy raised the base price to $53,993, citing higher-than-expected demand. By the 2015 model year, the C7’s starting price had risen to $55,995, a full $4,000 more than its original MSRP. Of course, it would’ve been hard to find a C7 for sticker price at launch anyway, but that’s another story. The good news on that front regarding C8 is that some large Corvette dealers have vowed to not mark up the car.

We don’t know exactly how much the base price will go up on the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, but the plan to raise it doesn’t surprise us. Practically everyone in the industry speculated that the C8 would be significantly more expensive than the C7. Not only did GM redesign the car from the ground up with a new mid-engine layout, it had to invest in all-new tooling for its Bowling Green plant. Selling more Silverados and Equinoxes wasn’t going to cover that cost alone. By announcing a base price lower than expected, Chevy got everyone’s attention and managed to create more hype around a car that was already among the most hyped in history. Plus, hard-core Corvette fans might grumble about the move to mid-engine and lack of a manual transmission, but they can’t complain too much about a price difference of just $3,000 between base C8 and C7. By launching with a lower starting price, Chevy eases repeat Corvette buyers into the C8’s inevitably higher price range with less risk of sticker shock.

Regardless of how much it costs, though, you can be sure the C8 Corvette will be a world-class performance value. It just won’t be a sub-$60,000 one for long.